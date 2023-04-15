A church organ was re-dedicated in 1994 after six months of renovation on the instrument.

The Bishop of Grantham, the Rev Bill Ind, planned to re-dedicate the organ on June 12, 1994, in St Wulfram’s Church.

Specialist organ builder Philip Wood took about a third of the instrument to his workshop in Huddersfield at the time, with the remaining work done in the town’s parish church.

In the organ loft at St Wulfram's Church in 1994, pictured from the left: Organist John Wiklks, organ builder Philip Wood and Rector the Rev Bob Reiss. (63493415)

The renovation work cost £100,000 and the work carried out was guaranteed for 15 years.

Mr Wood also said the organ’s 3,000 plus pipes should last 50 years.

Much of the restoration work was concealed behind fine oak panels, but some improvements were visible.

The organ had four manuals (keyboards) instead of three, and a small television screen.

50 years ago - Runner Tony had blisters 'like eggs come up'

A charity runner had to stop his run after 17 miles due to painful blisters.

Tony Ivens attempted to run non-stop from Lincoln to Grantham in 1973, but unfortunately he had to stop at Carlton Scroop.

At the time, Tony said: “I ran the whole distance I covered, but I had blisters like eggs coming up, and had to stop.”

When asked at the time what made him decide to run, he said “I’m mad.”

He added: “Actually, it was for the personal satisfaction of to see if I could do it.

“I do a bit of running to keep fit. I’ve done athletics but not really seriously and dabbled in cross country.”

Tony, who lived in Fiskerton at the time but was having a house built off the Manthorpe Road estate, said he would do it again but with one or two people with him.

He added: “It’s boring on your own.”

10 years ago - Museum honours Margaret Thatcher

Grantham Museum became a hive of activity following the death of the first female Prime Minister.

The museum, in St Peter’s Hill, opened immediately after the news of Baroness Thatcher’s passing was announced on April 8, 2013, and became a focal point for media and interested Grantham people.

The Grantham Community Heritage Association (GCHA), which runs the musuem, held a small exhibition in honour of the former Prime Minister, and they planned to build on it with some items that were previously placed in storage.

One of her dresses, her shoes and handbags formed part of the display.

Helen Goral, chairman of the GCHA, said: “As the first female Prime Minister,we want to ensure her legacy is honoured in the most appropriate way and will be doing this in a number of ways.”