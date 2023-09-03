A well-known bodybuilder attended a club dance in 1956.

Grantham Physical Culture Club held the dance at the British Manufacturing and Research Company Social Club, in Springfield Road in 1956.

Well-known bodybuilder of the time Reg Parks, who was also Mr Britain, Mr Europe and Mr Universe, attended the event.

Teresa Buxton, who was Miss Grantham, with Reg Parks. Photo: Stan Matthews

Teresa Buxton, who was Miss Grantham, and Ken Veasey, who was Mr Grantham, also attended the event.

This picture was provided by Stan Matthews, of Grantham.

50 years ago – Jean receives gold watch for 21 years at Woolworth’s

A shop worker was presented with a gold watch in 1973 for her many years of service.

Jean Margaret Broughton, a supervisor at Woolworth’s, was presented with the gift for her 21 years of service.

The presentation was made by district manager Mr G. C. Gohl, at a dinner and dance at The George Hotel.

Miss Broughton was also given a camera by staff.

After leaving Spitalgate Girls’ School, Jean worked at the former Scotch Wool Shop, which later became Bellmans, before joining the Woolworth’s store in the High Street.

10 years ago – Pub charity event raises £300 for help for heroes

A charity event in support of Help for Heroes in 2013 raised nearly £300.

Visitors to the three-day event took part in a range of activities including a pirate treasure hunt, a tombola and competitions to guess how many sweets in the jar.

The event was held at the Ermine pub in Ancaster.

It was organised by Robert Fink, who paid for many of the costs out of his own pocket.

Unfortunately, Sunday experienced heavy rain which put many people off attending.

Some £96.50 was raised, and an additional £200 was raised from items sold from a local charity shop over the weekend.