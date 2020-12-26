One of the worst winters in living memory was no match for hardy players in Grantham, who turned out to play despite the snow on the ground.

This picture was sent in by Colin Harrop, who played as a member of the Commercial Road Youth Club in this match against BMARC.

Colin believes the photo was taken in early 1963. The match was the only one in the Grantham League played that day, and was, in fact, the only match played for several weeks because of the weather conditions.

Colin Harrop sent in this photo from 1963. (43706089)

Colin said: “My team was the youth club and I can still remember the names of those in my team shown in the photograph – Colin Musson, Tony Eldred, Chris Eales, Pete Jesson, Bill Senescall and Derek Hewerdine. I am the goalkeeper, back to the camera. The only Marco’s player I remember was a good little player called Robin Hall, who is just taking a shot. He scored a penalty to win the match 1-0 for Marco’s.”

Colin, now living in Torquay, Devon, would like to hear from anyone who remembers the match, on 01803 616272.