Hospital radio volunteers were ‘walking on air’ in 1997.

Grantham Hospital’s radio station Radio Witham was named as the second best hospital radio station in the East Midlands in 1997.

The volunteers sent in a 10-minute tape with highlights from their shows to the National Hospital Broadcasting Association Awards judging panel.

Presenters in the radio station. Left to right: "Rob Mason, Julie Cox, Nick Hancock and Hannah Johns

They were only pipped to the post in the East Midlands area by their counterparts Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Rob Mason, a Radio Witham presenter, said: “It really was a superb achievement.

“We are all very pleased, especially when we were competing with much larger organisations.”

50 years ago – Romance blossoms for couple after 50-year gap

A couple who had not seen each other for over 50 years were due to get married in 1973.

Bachelor Bert Foster, 70, and Olive Tipler, 69, were teenage sweethearts.

Mr Foster did not know if he would be able to take his wife on honeymoon as he did not know who would look after his livestock on his farm.

Their romance blossomed again after a half-century gap and after Olive’s husband died the Christmas before.

So, in February 1973, Olive wrote to Bert asking what he had been doing for the last 50 years and apologised if he was married.

When Bert received the letter, his 92-year-old mother had just passed away and he was feeling lonely.

10 years ago – Children go to lapland thanks to generosity of town

Thanks to Grantham businesses and people, 10 terminally ill children from the area were going to go to Lapland.

In 2013, the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund launched its Christmas Cracker appeal, asking for people to help poorly youngsters' dreams come true.

Over £12,000 was raised and more fundraising was expected to come.

The £10,000 target was hit when Witham Garage, based in Melton Mowbray, managed to raise £7,000.

Directors Lane Coaten and Graham Limbrick asked for sponsorship to bravely shave various body parts and wash cars while wearing a mankini.

Lance said: “We had a good day even though painful and embarrassing for Graham and myself.”