A reverend won a car worth £1,000 in a competition run by the League of Friends of Grantham Hospital.

In a story in the Journal of January 8, 1971, the Rev Peter W. Dadd, of Harrowby Parsonage, is seen getting into his new car watched by the town crier, Councillor John Wallwork, and Grantham Fayre Lady Beverley Owen.

The Rev Dadd won the competition by guessing to within 13 seconds the time at which the clock in the Capri had stopped.

He received his car at a special presentation where he was introduced to spectators by Coun Wallwork.

Following the presentation was a procession along the High Street led by the band of British MARC. It was followed by the Rev Dadd and Miss Owen seated on the back of a vintage Fiat, loaned bylocal rallyist Ian Smith. Behind them was the

Capri. After the procession, the Rev Dadd was presented with the car’s log book by the town crier.