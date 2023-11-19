After seeing Henry the cat in the Journal, Pam Hart was convinced it was her cat TC who disappeared three years before.

Pam believed the cat, who was known for calling upon shops in Welby Street, Grantham in 1994, was her cat that absconded from her home in Croxton Kerrial in a workman’s van.

She said: “I just know that Henry is TC.

Pam Hart with TC's brother, Officer Dibble in 1994

“He is a lot fatter now but has all the same markings.

“He looks extremely well and seems very happy.”

Pam went on holiday with her husband to Ireland and when she returned, TC had disappeared.

50 years ago – Couple mark 50 years together with family and friends

A Sudbrook couple celebrated their Golden wedding anniversary in 1973.

John Henry Pullen and Edith Lilian held a family party to celebrate their 50 years of marriage at their home.

Born near Chesterfield, Mr Pullen moved to Great Gonerby when he was 10 years old.

Soon after, he started to work on a farm earning eight pence a day. When he had learned how to plough, he was given a raise of an extra penny.

Although he had some happy memories of working on the farm, what he enjoyed most was working as a stoker at RAF Cranwell.

Mr Pullen also held an Imperial Service medal for his 25 years of service in the RAF.

Mrs Pullen was born in Shirebrook, which is also where she met her husband.

The couple had a son and a daughter, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

10 years ago – Schools take centre stage at Royal Albert Hall

Schools in Grantham and surrounding villages took centre stage at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2013 to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dambusters’ raid.

Pupils from King’s School, Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School and primary schools in Denton, Harlaxton and Barrowby joined a musical performance by 600 Lincolnshire school children.

The performance was also attended by the last surviving Dambuster, Squadron Leader George (Johnny) Johnson.

The performance, entitled ‘Lincolnshire Skies: A Tribute to the Dambusters’, was commissioned by the Lincolnshire Music Service and composed by Lincoln-based Jonathan Nowell.

Squadron Leader Johnson said: “It is my great privilege to attend the performance, and I hope the audience will enjoy this most fitting tribute.”

During the Second World War, Lincolnshire became known as ‘Bomber County’ due to the concentration of British and allied air assets which defended and attacked from Lincolnshire airfields.