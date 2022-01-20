Four males, including two teenagers, who were arrested following a police raid on a flat in Grantham have been released without charge.

The four aged 56, 43, and two aged 17 years, were arrested on December 16 following the raid at Riverside flats in Welham Street.

They were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Police attend Riverside flats in Welham Street, Grantham. Photo: Dave Mears (53844197)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "The men arrested have been released without charge. On this occasion there was insufficient evidence to support any charges."