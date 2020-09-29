Three men have been arrested after Class A drugs were discovered at a house in Grantham.

Police arrested Trevell Johnson (19) of Rise Park Road, Nottingham, Quisar Iqbal (27) of Woodborough Road and Jordan Vaughan (19) also from Nottingham at a house in Hamilton Road, Grantham, on Friday, and charged with possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.

Investigating officers believe these arrests to be related to county lines drug dealing - this is where drugs are brought into the county from typically larger cities and supplied to people through mobile phones.

Three men arrested after drugs raid.

A 37-year-old woman was also found at the property and initially arrested, but has been released under investigation and safeguarded by officers.

The men appeared before Lincoln Magistrates on Saturday via video link and were remanded in custody until October 26, when they will appear at Lincoln Crown Court.

The arrests were a result of proactive police patrols in the Hamilton Road area of Grantham.

Officers recovered Class A drugs on the street, before the house on the road was searched where a substantial quantity of Class A drugs were recovered.

Detective Sergeant Sands from Grantham CID said: “We will actively seek anyone we believe is involved in supplying drugs and county lines drug dealing is a particular priority for us.

"We will continue to protect our communities from dangerous drugs which ruin lives. If you have any information about drug dealing, please contact us by calling 101 or make a report to CrimeStoppers. Someone may just have a brighter future for your vigilance."

Reference: Incident 183 of 25/9/2020