Two men charged with growing cannabis plants in Grantham are among local defendants who have appeared before Lincolnshire magistrates recently.

Thu Nguyen, aged 43, of no fixed address and Hieu Nguyen, aged 33, of no fixed address, were remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on February 27 charged with producing cannabis plants on January 26 this year at a premises on High Street in Grantham.

Charlie Ginnelly, aged 23, of Hurst Crescent, Barrowby, pleaded guilty to drink driving on Barrowby Road, Grantham, on January 1, 2023. The proportion of alcohol in his breath was 65 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months and fined £350. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £140.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court (58607570)

Jason Jackman, 32, of St Catherine’s Road, Grantham, admitted damaging an internal wall and plastic screen, to a value unknown, at The Tollemache Inn, in Grantham, on December 23, 2022. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £40 in compensation, £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

Gethyn Tree, 42, of Harrowby Road, Grantham, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Bamburgh Close, Grantham, on Christmas Eve last year. He was sentenced to a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Sabaratnam Tharmathan, 39, of Gannet Court, Grantham, admitted driving a Jaguar X-type in Gannet Court on December 27, 2022 with 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for 15 months and ordered to pay a £323 fine, £85 costs and a £129 surcharge.

Dean Moore, aged 37, of Harrowby Close, Grantham, pleaded guilty to taking a car without consent at Turnor Crescent, Grantham, on January 1, 2023. He was given a community order to do 60 hours of unpaid work and undertake a rehabilitation activity for up to 20 days.

Shane Gould-Martin, aged 27, of Rowanwood Drive, Grantham, pleaded guilty to drink driving on London Road, Grantham, on December 31, 2022, when the proportion of alcohol was 71 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol. He was disqualified for 19 months and fined £400. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £160. He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance. No separate penalty was made.

Tony McDermott, aged 37, of Colne Court, Grantham, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him in Oxford Street, Grantham, on December 23, 2022. He was ordered to pay compensation of £100 and a fine of £80. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £32.

Carl Copus, aged 52, of Princess Drive, Grantham, pleaded guilty to two counts of racially aggravating a person using threatening or abusive words likely to cause harrassment, alarm or distress in Grantham on September 4, 2022. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay compensation of £50. No costs were ordered.

Aaron Kelly, aged 39, of Tamar Court, Grantham, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods in Brewery Hill, Grantham, on September 2, namely Verisure Alarms equipment, knowing them to be stolen. He was handed a seven week jail sentence. He is already serving a nine month prison sentence imposed in December. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £154.

Luke Compton, aged 31, of Victoria Street, pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of spirits worth £22 from the Co-op in Sleaford on December 30, 2022, stealing washing liquid gels worth £46.50 from the Co-op on Low Road, Barrowby, on January 8, 2023, stealing alcohol and meat worth £99 from the Co-op in Ermine Street, Ancaster, on January 19, 2023, stealing whiskey and spiced rum worth £36 from the Co-op in Long Bennington on January 13, 2023, stealing two bottles of Mango Smirnoff, three tins of coffee, and one bottle of Lucozade worth £102 from the Co-op in Colsterworth, stealing a bottle of gin from the Co-op in Arlington Gardens in Grantham on December 27, 2022, and stealing two bottles of vodka worth £44 from the Co-op in Long Bennington on Jan uary 12, 2023. Compton was remanded on conditional bail to return to the magistrates court on February 21 for sentencing.