Men injured following violent disorder at Grantham pub

By Tracey Davies
Published: 13:18, 13 July 2020
Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were injured when violence flared at a pub in Grantham on Saturday.

Officers were called to a report of disorder at The Reindeer Inn, London Road, shortly after 11pm.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and a 17-year-old male arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

