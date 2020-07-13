Men injured following violent disorder at Grantham pub
Published: 13:18, 13 July 2020
| Updated: 13:19, 13 July 2020
Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were injured when violence flared at a pub in Grantham on Saturday.
Officers were called to a report of disorder at The Reindeer Inn, London Road, shortly after 11pm.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and a 17-year-old male arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
