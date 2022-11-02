A group of men in the Vale of Belvoir have posed for a cheeky nude calendar to raise money for a cancer charity.

Men in the village of Granby are raising the cash for Prostate Cancer UK after it was suggested by Alex Salden whose father has been suffering with prostate cancer for a number of years.

Alex put the idea to his drinking buddies and the calendar, Granby Unwrapped 2023, was launched.

A very cheeky pose by a Granby villager for the 2023 calendar. (60389946)

The men say they have come together to create a light-hearted, and hopefully 'semi-tasteful’, calendar getting nude for charity in a nod to the Calendar Girls who were so successful 20 years ago.

The calendar has already raised more than £2,700 and £2,000 of business sponsorship has been donated.

In the UK, about one in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime. The calendar boys decided they would like to do something to help raise awareness with a particular focus on encouraging men to get themselves checked.

One Granby villager carefully trims a roadside hedge while posing for the Granby Unwrapped calendar. (60389951)

Alex said: "I first became more aware of prostate cancer during 2020 when I found out that my dad was suffering with the disease. With the support of a bunch of very special guys who know each other from drinking together in the local pub in the small Nottinghamshire village of Granby, the possibility of doing something 'big' for charity and to raise awareness came about.

"Thank you to everyone who has been involved and let's make loads of money for prostate cancer and hopefully people will enjoy the surprises in the calendar.

"Our aim, with your generous donations, is to raise as much money as we can for Prostate Cancer UK to support all those suffering with this horrible disease. Equally, our goal is to encourage all our male friends, neighbours, family members and anyone else we can reach out to, to get themselves checked as diagnosing prostate cancer early is the key."

A Granby cyclist poses for the cheeky Granby Unwrapped 2023 calendar. (60389942)

Orders can be placed for the calendar with a minimum donation of £10 at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/granbyunwrapped where donations can also be made in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

A fundraising bingo night is being held for the calendar on Saturday, November 12, from 7pm in the Marquis of Granby with a range of raffle prizes. Tables will be available on a first come, first served basis. There are more details on the Facebook page.

The weekend of November 12 is the last when calendar orders can be made before they go to print. There will be very limited additional stock to sell other than those calendars which are pre-ordered.

The organisers of the calendar have thanked the numerous local businesses who have made donations towards printing costs.