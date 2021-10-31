A group of familiar faces will be baring (nearly) all for a cheeky charity calendar to raise awareness of mental health among men.

A variety of gents from Grantham have helped to create a 2022 calendar in aid of Place2bee, a mental health support group that was launched earlier this year for men.

Although the full line-up has not been revealed in full, the Journal has been reliably informed that an estate agent, a taxi company owner, a locksmith, a publican and a former teacher will all be showing off their best sides, along with Scott Whitehead of S&J Builders.

The line-up will also feature men who have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or suffer themselves with mental health and attend the group.

Tracey Desmond, who helps run the weekly sessions, said: “We want to break the stigma that all men are the same and so the nearly naked men’s calendar will feature a lot of well known faces from Grantham.

“As with many mental health statistics, it’s hard to know if the figures really represent what is happening. They can only tell us about mental health problems that have been reported – many cases may go undiagnosed. This may be especially true when it comes to men’s mental health.

Three times as many men as women die by suicide.”

Place2bee was formed by South Lincolnshire Blind Society (SLBS) which has been working with Jason Desmond, a retired veteran, to head up the group.

The group provides a safe space for men to talk and to find out what support is available locally.

The calendars have been sponsored by The Avenue Hotel and Jay Price & Son funeral directors which paid for the printing with photography by Gillian, of Swan Photography, Ian Sharp and Jason Desmond.

The calendars cost £7 each or two for £10 and every penny raised will enable the Place2bee to carry on its work in the community.

To order a calendar, email tracy.desmond@blind-society.org.uk, call 01476 595775 or search for Place2bee on Facebook.

