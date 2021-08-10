Visitors to a mental health charity in Grantham were treated to a surprise buffet that had been donated to them all the way from Canada last week.

Local fund-raiser Rob Dixon spearheaded the donation as part of a fund-raising initiative to provide hot meals to deserving people across Grantham in a bid spread some positivity.

Local businesses or individuals are given the opportunity to sponsor the meals every two weeks.

Larry Town. (50044881)

He said: “A former Miele colleague Larry Town saw my charity work online and contacted me to say he would like to help. Larry sponsored a buffet for 20, which went to the Place2bee last Monday. He also sponsored a Sunday roast for an elderly couple who are going through a lot health wise.”

The Place2bee was formed by South Lincolnshire Blind Society, to provide a safe space for men to go and talk and find out what support is available locally.

The group run as a drop-in centre on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6pm to 9pm at the BHive Community Hub, Elmer Street South, Grantham.