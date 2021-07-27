A men's mental health group has been buzzing since it was launched just a few weeks ago.

Place2bee, which is aimed at raising awareness of men's mental health, has seen numerous people attending drop-in sessions. Seven people have become regular attendees accessing help and support with a total of 10 one-to-one sessions.

The group says this has meant it has been able to save three lives so far.

Place2bee is already making a difference after its launch a few weeks ago. (48816115)

The drop-in sessions have included a wide range of free activities such as pruning trees, weeding and getting prepared for major groundwork including disabled access to the pond at the BHive community garden.

The activities have had a positive impact by enabling men to open up about their stresses and anxieties, whilst learning new things, such as basic sign language, painting dolls' house furniture and photography with the help of volunteers. During sessions the grou has taken two trips out to the charity’s allotment and taken part in woodworking activities with Simon Kieffer from Outwood CIC.

Moving forward the group is in the process of organising a network of safe spaces for people to go to. Once these are finalised, a person will be able to “#AskForLuther” (who is the in-house therapy dog) when they arrive at one of the locations. This removes any stigma surrounding “asking for help”.

Media manager Melissa Darcey said: "We have had some overwhelming feedback on how we have already been able to help people within our community, by providing a non-judgmental safe space to chat and engage in activities with other people, increasing social skills and decreasing the likelihood of these people self-harming.

"The local crisis team have also given us positive feedback regarding a gentleman who we supported prior to him being able to access their services. They were concerned that had he not had a Place2Bee he may not have made it to them at all. We were able to provide support to the gentleman which then enabled him to receive further help and we will continue to offer our support to him throughout his recovery.

"We are delighted to announce that we have been offered the support of local Councillor Lee Steptoe, who is a qualified counsellor. He will be working with us voluntarily to provide 1-2-1 counselling to our service users. We would like to thank Lee for his support and further details will be made available regarding this service once it has been finalised.

"Furthermore we would like to raise a Call to Action - we are looking for local musicians who could offer their time to help our service users to learn new instruments, we strongly believe that music is a great healer and it offers an alternative way to express ourselves and so we feel this will give our current and future users another way to unwind, de-stress and just bee…."

The Place2Bee can be contacted on 07706 736722 with voicemail and text service activated should the call not be answered straight away.