Mental health group to host children's craft sessions at half-term in Grantham
A mental health charity is hosting children's craft activities over half-term in Grantham.
Place2bee will run the sessions at their Bhive community hub, on Finkin Street, including Halloween and Autumn crafts as well as a chance for children to learn about basic bike maintenance, repairing a puncture, gear and chains.
Each session costs £3 per person and all craft materials provided.
Place2bee was launched in July and is aimed at raising awareness of men’s mental health
The group runs as a drop-in centre on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6pm to 9pm at the BHive Community Hub, through Elmer House car park, Elmer Street South,Grantham.
To book a place at the craft sessions, call 01476 592775 or email tracy.desmond@blind-society.org.uk to book your children's places.