A mental health group will be hosting a variety of activities each week.

The Grantham-based group, The Place2Bee, will be hosting multiple activities each week in addition to their men’s mental health group sessions, which take place between 6pm and 9pm every Monday and Thursday.

From coffee mornings to craft sessions, there will be plenty to do at the Bhive Community Hub.

A group photo of those who attended the mental health first aid session (50977724)

A coffee morning will be held each Monday morning and on a Thursday is the groups Thursday Socialeyes session, which is a coffee morning only for those who are blind or visually impaired.

On a Wednesday is the groups Knit and Natter session where you can bring your own knitting or their ‘Weeding Wednesday’ session, where you can pop down to help in the community garden.

Craft sessions will take place on a Friday, where materials will be provided and a different craft each week.

Place2bee is already making a difference after its launch a few weeks ago. (48816115)

All of the sessions last from 10am until 12pm and for £3 you can get unlimited tea or coffee at all of the sessions except on Weeding Wednesday.

In addition to these weekly activities the group will also be hosting a Talking Book Club on the first Tuesday of every month at 10am for those who are blind and visually impaired.

Looking ahead, preparations are being made for a Christmas Fair to take place on Saturday, December 4.

To get in touch, contact The Place2bee on 07706 736722 or follow the on Facebook.

Place2bee (48969166)