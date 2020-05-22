A new mental health helpline received more than 1,300 calls last month as lockdown took its toll.

Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust’s (LPFT) number was launched in mid-march, just before the coronavirus crisis escalated.

This week is mental health awareness week and NHS providers and county leaders have been pushing the support which is available to people as the country looks to enter the 10th week of government restrictions – albeit with some relaxation of the rules.