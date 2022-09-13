A mental health rehabilitation unit is likely to close permanently in order to help more people get treatment in their homes.

Ashley House in Grantham shut during the pandemic to “shore up” other mental health services.

Lincolnshire County Council is now considering whether to transfer its funding to a community rehabilitation service which could cover the whole of the county.

A report going to Lincolnshire County Council’s health scrutiny committee recommends this in order to allow users to live more independently and closer to home.

The alternative option would require some patients currently being cared for at home to be readmitted.

Ashley House, off Beacon Lane, has 15 beds for people who are “at the end of their journey through mental health inpatient care”.

The report adds: “The current interim way of working has demonstrated that community rehabilitation works well and is preferred by patients, service users and carers.

“With the staffing resource linked to Ashley House being used to further strengthen the community rehabilitation service, it would enable patients who are currently in higher-dependency rehabilitation placements to be cared for in a less restrictive settings, including some people who are currently placed in locked rehabilitation units outside of Lincolnshire.”

It acknowledges that the change would mean more travelling for a small number, who would have to go to Maple Lodge centre in Boston for treatment instead.

However, it says the change would provide better service for the majority.

Currently, the community rehabilitation service is only available across a third of the county. It was established in 2019 as a part of a national pilot.

The savings from closing Ashley House would enable it to be rolled out across the rest of Lincolnshire.

The meeting where it was due to be discussed this week has been postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.