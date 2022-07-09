Police have issued an appeal for information after a Mercedes was stolen in Grantham, which may be part of a series of connected offences.

At approximately 5am this morning (Saturday) on Queensway, Grantham, a Black Mercedes, registration EK67ZKY, was stolen after offenders entered a home and stole the car keys.

Lincolnshire Police believe a series of connected offences in the Edinburgh Road area of Grantham took place between 4am and 5am today.

Police are appealing for help with their investigation. (55734121)

Two men were seen to be trying door handles of vehicles on driveways. Some vehicles were entered and items were stolen.

Two men have been captured on CCTV and police are keen to identify them. One of the men is believed to be wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and the other wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

A police spokesperson said: "We are requesting that residents in the area with CCTV, doorbell cameras or dashcam check to see if they capture any suspicious activity that could be connected with these incidents.

"Anyone with information should contact the police quoting incident 192 of July 9."

