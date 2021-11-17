A holiday activities and food (HAF) programme will be hosted at Grantham Mere's leisure centre next month.

The Meres has partnered with Fit For Sport to deliver the government programme during the December school holiday.

The programme will allow as many children as possible to have equal opportunities to activities and healthy food during the school holidays as well as enabling children to stay active during the school holidays.

Grantham's Meres Leisure Centre swimming pool will reopen on September 1. (22906592)

Deborah Jones, regional manager of Fit For Sport said: "Children will also have the opportunity take part in a wide range of enriching and engaging activities that supports their development, eat healthy during the holidays, be safe, socialise and make new friends.

The HAF funding enables us to create positive experiences for children while also encouraging them to learn, grow, interact, and have fun. The wellbeing of children has never been more important which is why giving more children the opportunity to access a wide range of activities and a healthy meal is so important.

"We look forward to supporting more children in the Lincolnshire area during the Christmas holiday period and continuing this fantastic scheme into 2022”

Youngsters will take part in a number of opportunities to bring the magic of the festive season to life with activities including winter themed sports, expressing creativity with ‘Decorate the Tree Creations’ and winter party.

Children attending Grantham Mere's Leisure Centre will also enjoy a daily dose of aquatic fun, as daily Splash Attack will be running every day of the holiday.

To find out if your child is eligible for HAF funding, www.fitforsport.co.uk/holiday-activity-camps/haf-funded-holiday-camps

For all other booking enquiries visit www.fitforsport.co.uk/holiday-activity-camps/haf-funded-holiday-camps

Save 10 per cent using code: EBWINTER21