A bottle containing two handwritten notes from the 1960s was found during a litter pick.

The notes were written by two Grantham girls in 1966 and found during the litter pick on Saturday, April 2, during a Barton RiverCare litter pick in South Ferriby.

In the notes a teenage Jennifer Coleman and Jayne Blankley are looking for teenage boys, and listed their contact details and addresses in Grantham.

One of the notes found in the bottle (55867667)

Tracey Marshall and her daughter Charlotte, from Scunthorpe Litter Pickers, found the bottle which nearly ended up in a rubbish bag.

Charlotte spotted the cork on the bottle and on closer inspection they saw paper inside, which turned out to be two rolled up messages and a hand-drawn picture.

Adam, the co-ordinator for Barton RiverCare, said: "We probably shouldn't have broke it, but we just got very excited and wanted to find out what was in this thing."

The back of of the notes found in the bottle (55867673)

He added: "The bottle was still sealed and contained two handwritten notes, both of them were kind of wrapped in cellophane and then stapled."

Between Grantham RiverCare and Scunthorpe Litter Pickers both of the ladies who wrote the notes have been found. Jennifer now lives in Australia and Janet is still in Grantham.

Jennifer said: "Janet and I were good friends at school; we spent a lot of time together during school holidays, we went our separate ways once we finished school.

One of the notes found in the bottle (55867676)

" I had completely forgotten about the message in the bottle and it is in such good condition after half a century, unbelievable."

She added: "I doubt if it was in the water very long at all."

Jennifer had family in Ferriby at the time she and Janet wrote the notes, and so spent a lot of time in the area and going to Cleethorpes in the summer.

RiverCare is sponsored by Anglican Water and Keep Britain Tidy, and local groups within the organisation, such as Barton RiverCare and Grantham RiverCare, regularly organise litter picking sessions to keep the rivers clean.

The Barton RiverCare volunteers from Saturday (55867679)

During Saturday's litter pick, the group also filled ten bags with litter and removed some tyres and large plastic crates from the river.

Adam added: "We want to remove it from there, remove it from the food chain and get some of the materials back into the recycling schemes, as glass can be recycled and some bits of plastic and metals.

"It helps us look after our local area and do our bit for the environment."