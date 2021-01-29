People are being warning to be prepared as more wintry weather is forecast for next week.

A yellow warning of ice and snow has now been issued by the Met Office for between Monday morning (February 1) and Wednesday night (February 10), for large parts of the country including this area.

The Met Office says says snow, with a risk of widespread ice, is likely to push slowly northeast from late Monday, bringing difficult travel conditions.

Church Street. (28854935)

It says that people should expect:

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, with bus and train services potentially delayed or cancelled. Some road closures and longer journey times are possible

Possible delays or cancellations air travel

Some rural communities could become cut off

Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable

Meanwhile, sleet is forecast for tomorrow and it's set to be dry on Sunday but cloudy and cold.

Take a look at snow pictures sent in by Journal readers.