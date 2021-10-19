Grantham has been told by forecasters to prepare for thunder tomorrow (Wednesday, October 20) as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.

From between 4am and midday, Grantham have been told to expect a period of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and very gusty winds, which could cause disruption to morning commuters.

According to the Met Office temperatures overnight will remain at 16c, with a 80 per cent chance of rain from 8 tonight.

The rain is forecast to continue into the morning, and the Met Office has warned there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lighting strikes, hail or strong winds.

And to those trying to get to work tomorrow, it has warned spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some rail and bus services could be cancelled.

It has even warned thunder could see power cuts to homes and businesses, but said there was only a 'slight chance' of this happening.