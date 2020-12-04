As snow continues to fall, a yellow weather warning for ice is in place across Grantham from 9pm tonight until 10am tomorrow morning.

Wintry showers and icy stretches are likely to bring some travel disruption with icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, according to the Met Office.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

A weather warning is in place for Grantham. (43408994)

Roads in and around Grantham are badly affected at the moment with heavy snow causing roads to be closed and traffic to move slowly.

The A52 is particularly affected.