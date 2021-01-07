The Met Office has issued a warning of snow and ice in Lincolnshire.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, with snow and ice expected to disrupt Lincolnshire from now until tomorrow evening.

The warning, covering most of the country including the Grantham area, states that "icy stretches are likely to form" which could lead to some disruption to travel.

St Wulfram's Church when snow fell on Grantham back in December. (28854941)

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for most of the county from 5pm today until 11.59pm tomorrow, with widespread ice expected, as well as patchy 1-2cm of snow (2-5cm over hills).

Residents have been told that they can expect "some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths" and to be wary of slips and falls on the icy surfaces.

Journey times may be disrupted or lengthened by the predicted adverse weather, with the Met Office saying that "some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."

