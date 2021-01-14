A yellow weather warning for snow and ice was issued by the Met Office for today and Saturday as a bus service is delayed by snowfall.

The warning states that heavy snow may affect parts of the warning area today, which includes Grantham and the surrounding villages.

The Met Office also warn that the adverse weather could possibly result in significant travel disruption.

A snowy Swinegate pictured back in December. (28855090)

Centrebus confirmed that Service 1, Grantham to Alma Park and Earlesfield, is currently running with delays and diversions owing to the ongoing snowfall.

As a result, Queensway, Harrowby Lane, Fifth Avenue and Kenilworth Drive cannot be served.

The Met Office noted that power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected. As well as this, it is warned that untreated pavements and cycle paths might be dangerous or even impassable, posing a greater risk of injuries and accidents.

A similar Met Office yellow warning that concerns the Grantham area has been issued for Saturday, as "a band of heavy snow may lead to travel disruption," with "a small chance of travel delays on roads."