The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning with three days of rain ahead.

The office says that rain will fall from this evening and it is predicted to remain wet until Friday.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) there will be gusty winds and rain followed by persistent light rain showers on Wednesday, according to the Met Office.

Tanners Lane, Corby Glenn under water, image via Sgt Dan McCormack (@LincsRuralCop) on Twitter. (43971312)

On Thursday, gusty winds and sleet showers are forecast with some respite on Friday as the Grantham area will see a dry day with sunny intervals.

The Met Office's yellow warning means there could be flooding in places with possible disruption to travel and power supplies.

There was some flooding last week with Tanners Lane in Corby Glen submerged by flood waters.