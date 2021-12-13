A Lincolnshire metal worker will be appearing on a festive Channel 4 show.

Sharon Dickinson, of Eaton, near Grantham, is set to appear on the wreath making episode on the ninth season of Kirstie's Handmade Christmas, hosted by Location, Location, Location star, Kirstie Allsopp.

The episode will air at 5pm on Tuesday, December 14, where Sharon and three other contestants will have three hours to make a Christmas wreath out of any medium.

Credit: Channel 4, Sharon Dickinson (53684811)

Sharon said: "I didn't apply, they contacted me, I think they saw either my Instagram or Etsy shop, and I think some of the people that work for Raise the Roof productions had seen my work and got in touch with me. It was quite a surprise."

A few weeks ago Sharon and her husband travelled down to Devon to film the episode, but she "wasn't told exactly where it was until the day before we went down there, it was all shrouded in secrecy and everywhere you went it was like someone had to be with you so there were no spoilers or anything like that.

She added: "It was all kept very hush hush and secret. It was fun like that. "

Credit: Channel 4, Sharon Dickinson talking to Kirstie Allsopp (53684808)

In the episode Sharon makes a pewter wreath inspired by her love of folk law, which is later judged with the other contestants wreaths by Olga Prinku, an author and dried flower embroidery artist.

Sharon said: "There were pewter cast elements to my design, so I had to take down quite a lot of equipment with me and I think that fascinated Kirstie.

"She had to have a go at everything, she is really quite passionate about it all and seemed genuinely interested about all the crafts, she was really nice and really genuine."

Through her business, Archives Crafts, Sharon makes and sells pewter mirrors and hangers, as well as jewellery made from silver aluminium and copper.

Credit: Channel 4, Kirstie Allsopp having a go at metal work (53684805)

Sharon's designs are very detailed and intricate, and she regularly works on custom commissions for customers around the world, especially in the USA.

She said: "I did a degree in silversmith at De Montfort University many years ago, so I did that initially and I've always just paddled my own canoe and made work and sold it at markets and craft fairs.

"We always do Melton Mowbray Market on a Saturday and Stamford Market on a Friday, every week."

Hare and moon pewter copper multimedia created by Sharon Dickinson (53684926)

Sharon added: "With the work that I do, I feel that I can make something more realistic than just drawing it, as my work is slightly three dimensional, it's raised work.

"Sort of doing that, and just polishing up the highlights at the end really brings it to life, and it then becomes something other than what I've made, it becomes something else in its own right.

"Although I've created it, its almost something that has a life of its own that I haven't made."

A metal work created by Sharon Dickinson (53684923)

More of Sharon's creations can be seen on her Instagram and Folksy page.