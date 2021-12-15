A metal worker has been declared the winner during an episode of Kirstie's Handmade Christmas.

Sharon Dickinson, of Eaton, near Grantham, appeared on the wreath making episode of the Channel Four show's ninth season, hosted by Location, Location, Location star, Kirstie Allsopp.

The episode aired at 5pm on Tuesday, December 14, with Sharon being declared the winner after making a pewter wreath that was "out of this world."

Sharon Dickinson finding out that she is the winner (53686537)

Sharon and the three other contestants had just three hours to make a Christmas wreath out of any medium.

As a metal worker, Sharon chose to work with pewter, a medium she is very familiar with.

The wreath making competition was judged by Olga Prinku, an author and dried flower embroidery artist.

Olga Prinku judging Sharon's wreath (53686549)

When inspecting Sharon's wreath, Olga said: "The skill and the craftsmanship is just out of this world.

"It's metal but it somehow just feels really organic, it's amazing."

She later said: "I chose the pewter wreath because I thought the amount of work and the amount of detail was achieved was absolutely out of this world, it definitely had the wow factor for me."

Kirsty added: "Her extraordinary talent is shining through, it really is a polished piece."

Sharon's winning wreath (53686546)

Sharon appeared speechless when she was announced the winner, and received a handmade trophy to mark the occasion.

She said: "I'm not the sort of person to big myself up, I didn't go in it to win it, It was just they asked me and I thought it sounded very interesting.

"They said it was 3 hours and I was panicking, as it's not a lot of time and I really had to work very hard to get something done."

The contestants waiting to find out who the winner is (53686543)

Sharon added: "I think particularly working with metal, it's possibly a harder thing to work with than paper or fabric.

"There was a big marquee all Christmased up and the other three contestants were in there, but because I had equipment and needed power I was put in a workshop to one side of the manor house with all sorts of interesting tools in there.

"I couldn't have actually produced a lot of the pieces unless I cast it and I didn't get time to polish the entire thing at the end."