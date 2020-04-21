This is when to see the Lyrid meteor shower peak alongside Elon Musk's new Space X project
Published: 12:58, 21 April 2020
An annual meteor shower will peak tonight with shooting stars lighting up the night sky for six hours.
The Lyrid meteor shower should be visible between midnight and dawn if skies stay clear.
Meteors are chunks of debris which have broken away from celestial objects such as asteroids and comets. The Lyrid meteors have come from comet Thatcher, which last passed close to the sun in 1861.
