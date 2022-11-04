A Mexican food chain is hiring new staff in Grantham with plans to open in a former pizza restaurant.

Taco Bell has listed jobs for team members and shift managers for its Grantham store, which obtained planning permission in 2021 to move into the former Pizza Hut in London Road.

The listing said: "Taco Bell is delighted to now be recruiting for team members at our Taco Bell store in Grantham."

A drawing of what the Grantham Taco Bell could look like, courtesy of the plans submitted to SKDC. (55886892)

Originally, plans for the new Mexican restaurant chain included a drive-thru, but this was refused in September 2021, before a revised plan was approved conditionally in December, without the drive-thru element.

Another application to add a drive-thru to the site was refused earlier this year by South Kesteven District Council over concerns that the drive thru element would cause an "unacceptable impact on the highways network".

No opening date for the store has been announced.

Taco Bell has been approached for more information.