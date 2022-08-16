A Grantham man has completed a skydive to raise money for charity.

Mick Roberts, 45, who lives on the Manthorpe Estate and is the assistant manager of the Willbond Plumbing Centre, jumped out of a plane on Friday, August 12 to raise money for the Grantham Journal Children's Fund.

Nearly £600 has been raised so far, however the full amount raised will not be confirmed until the end of the year as the fundraising is ongoing.

Mick Roberts completed the skydive on Friday, August 12. Credit: Roy Wright (58650994)

Mick said: "The skydive was great!

"When I left the plane, there was a total sense of freedom, mixed with that impending feeling of doom!

"It’s not a natural thing to be falling two miles above the ground and to be happy about it, but there you go!

Mick Roberts will be doing a skydive on August 12 to raise money for Grantham Journal's Children Fund. (58355259)

"I was disappointed to have landed, to be honest with you and I immediately started thinking about my next jump!"

Sam Roswell, manager of the Willbond Plumbing Centre, attended the skydive with Mick for morale support.

Mick added: "It was also to check if he needed to employ someone else after my jump, pending the success of the jump!

Grantham Journal Children's Fund (58651066)

"All jokes aside, it was nice that he was there for support."

At the beginning of the year, the plumbing centre was asked to choose a charity to raise money for, so they picked the Grantham Journal Children's Fund.

They decided to do a charity skydive which Mick volunteered to do.

Mick concluded: "I would like to thank everyone that sponsored us for such a great cause and I can only hope they will continue to do so in the future."

The skydive took place at Sibson Airfield, just off the A1 south of Stamford.