Micro pub opens at Grantham train station

A brand new micro pub has opened its doors at Grantham train station.

Sami and Neil Owen have transformed the former parcel room on Platform One into a bustling pub, dubbed ‘The Whistle Stop’.

The couple held a special opening ceremony on Saturday and invited deputy mayor of Grantham, Councillor Dean Ward, to cut the ribbon.

The Whistle Stop bar opened at Grantham Train Station on Saturday. (20800917)

Sami said: “I use to work in pubs years ago and really enjoyed it.

“I had my eye on the station for a few years but due to health problems they had to come first. I’ve now recovered from spinal surgery and could set to work transforming the former station parcel room into a pub.”

Work on the pub began back in June.

Sami added: “It has been a long process and we had to wait for a works permit to work at the station. My husband and I discussed how it would look and did some research. I made over 700bricklets to display on the wall. We also got stuck in with theplastering, painting, wallpapering, tiling, joinery, brick work, lighting, flooring and upholstery.”

Passengers have been popping in for a pint all week.

Sami added: “LNER announced that the bar was now openover the loud speaker. We have had lots of great feedback abouthow nice and cosy it is and how we should be proud of our work.”