Mid-Lent Fair gets under way in Grantham
The Mid-Lent Fair got under way yesterday (Sunday).
The rides at the fair proved popular with visitors after the event was officially launched by the Deputy Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington.
Coun Whittington read the official charter to launch this year's fair.
Coun Whittington said: "I was delighted to be able to open the annual Mid-Lent Fair and read the official Charter which Mayors of Grantham have read out since the 1830’s.
"I want to thank William Percival, the head of the Showman’s Guild, for giving me a tour of the fair and for all their support and hard work in bringing this annual event to Grantham.
"The first time I attended the fair would have been around 1971 and William remarked that he would have been there working on one of the attractions. I hope that the Showmen and women and the people of Grantham have a great time during the fair."
Coun Whittington was joined by the Charter Trustees of Grantham and other dignitaries at the opening of the fair.
The Mid-Lent fair continues until Wednesday, March 29.