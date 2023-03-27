Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Mid-Lent Fair gets under way in Grantham

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:00, 27 March 2023

The Mid-Lent Fair got under way yesterday (Sunday).

The rides at the fair proved popular with visitors after the event was officially launched by the Deputy Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington.

Coun Whittington read the official charter to launch this year's fair.

Deputy Mayor of Grantham Coun Mark Whittington gives his address to mark the opening of the Mid-Lent fair. (63212302)
Deputy Mayor of Grantham Coun Mark Whittington gives his address to mark the opening of the Mid-Lent fair. (63212302)

Coun Whittington said: "I was delighted to be able to open the annual Mid-Lent Fair and read the official Charter which Mayors of Grantham have read out since the 1830’s.

"I want to thank William Percival, the head of the Showman’s Guild, for giving me a tour of the fair and for all their support and hard work in bringing this annual event to Grantham.

It's a bumpy ride. (63212288)
It's a bumpy ride. (63212288)

"The first time I attended the fair would have been around 1971 and William remarked that he would have been there working on one of the attractions. I hope that the Showmen and women and the people of Grantham have a great time during the fair."

The Deputy Mayor gets the show started. (63212299)
The Deputy Mayor gets the show started. (63212299)

Coun Whittington was joined by the Charter Trustees of Grantham and other dignitaries at the opening of the fair.

Fr Stuart Cradduck leads a short service at the opening of the fair. (63212296)
Fr Stuart Cradduck leads a short service at the opening of the fair. (63212296)
The Deputy mayor of Grantham rings the bellat the start of the fair. (63212292)
The Deputy mayor of Grantham rings the bellat the start of the fair. (63212292)
On the dodgems. (63212286)
On the dodgems. (63212286)
There was musical entertainment as well at the fair. (63212315)
There was musical entertainment as well at the fair. (63212315)
The Deputy Mayor and Fr Stuart Cradduck take to the dodgems. (63212284)
The Deputy Mayor and Fr Stuart Cradduck take to the dodgems. (63212284)
Fr Stuart on the dodgems. (63212282)
Fr Stuart on the dodgems. (63212282)
Enjoying a ride on the bumper cars. (63212277)
Enjoying a ride on the bumper cars. (63212277)
This is fun! (63212275)
This is fun! (63212275)
Family fun at the fair. (63212273)
Family fun at the fair. (63212273)
It's great fun for the kids. (63212271)
It's great fun for the kids. (63212271)
Lots of fun for the family. (63212269)
Lots of fun for the family. (63212269)
Families enjoy the annual fair. (63212265)
Families enjoy the annual fair. (63212265)
Enjoying the rides at this year's Mid-Lent fair. (63212263)
Enjoying the rides at this year's Mid-Lent fair. (63212263)
There are lots of laughs at the fair. (63212261)
There are lots of laughs at the fair. (63212261)
Westgate and Market Place are full of rides and stalls. (63212259)
Westgate and Market Place are full of rides and stalls. (63212259)
All laughs at the fair. (63212257)
All laughs at the fair. (63212257)
The Mid-Lent fair is here until Wednesday. (63212255)
The Mid-Lent fair is here until Wednesday. (63212255)
Visitors enjoy the Mid-Lent fair. (63212236)
Visitors enjoy the Mid-Lent fair. (63212236)
The fair was well attended on its first day. (63212234)
The fair was well attended on its first day. (63212234)
Grantham Mid-Lent fair is well under way. (63212229)
Grantham Mid-Lent fair is well under way. (63212229)
Grantham Mid-Lent fair. (63212214)
Grantham Mid-Lent fair. (63212214)
All the fun of the fair has come to Grantham. (63212212)
All the fun of the fair has come to Grantham. (63212212)
The Mid-Lent fair started on Sunday in Market Place and Westgate. (63212209)
The Mid-Lent fair started on Sunday in Market Place and Westgate. (63212209)
Flying high at the Mid-Lent fair in Grantham. (63212196)
Flying high at the Mid-Lent fair in Grantham. (63212196)
All smiles at the fair. (63212194)
All smiles at the fair. (63212194)

The Mid-Lent fair continues until Wednesday, March 29.

Grantham Human Interest Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE