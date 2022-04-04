The Mid-Lent Fair is under way in Market Place and Westgate in Grantham.

The fair was opened by the Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Dean ward, on Sunday afternoon, and it will stay in the town until the end of Wednesday.

Representatives from St Wulfram's Church and the district council were also on hand to help declare the Mid-Lent Fair open.

The mid-lent fair was opened by Mayor Dean Ward. (55871783)

The fair was held for the first time in town since 2019 due to Covid restrictions.

To make way for the fair, Market Place, Wide Westgate, Narrow Westgate, Conduit Lane, Union Street, Welby Street and Guildhall Street (from Greenwoods Row to Westgate only) will all be closed until 6am on Thursday, April 7.

The mid-lent fair began in Grantham on Sunday. (55871850)

The mid-lent fair began in Grantham on Sunday. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (55873326)

The mid-lent fair began in Grantham on Sunday. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (55873335)

The mid-lent fair began in Grantham on Sunday. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (55873338)