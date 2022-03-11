Mid-lent fair set to return to Grantham

The mid-lent fair is set to return after a forced two-year absence because of the Covid pandemic.

The fair runs from Sunday, April 3, to Grantham, after a week in Stamford. Grantham mayor Dean Ward will perform the official opening at 2pm at the dodgems in the Market Place.

The fair will run until Wednesday, April 6.

Fair (55398667)

South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for culture and visitor economy Rosemary Trollope-Bellew (Con) said: “It will be great to see the fun and vitality of the fairs back in our towns after such a long period of enforced lockdown.

“The mid-lent fairs are a colourful part of our tradition and it’s good to know that we can once again get out and enjoy street entertainment for all the family.”

The fair will offer more than 100 attractions and rides with all the traditional favourites. There is an additional element to the opening of Grantham fair with Grantham Civic Society unveiling a blue plaque to celebrate the nationally-acclaimed artist, Manuel Immanuel.

Dodgems (55398669)

Immanuel, who by 1814 had moved to Grantham as a drawing master, painted the town’s fair opening in 1820, which is now on show as part of the Lincolnshire Collection in Lincoln. Civic Society representatives will attend the fair opening ceremony and then move to the Conduit area for the plaque unveiling.

Fair showmen will be following standard Covid guidelines on mask-wearing, if appropriate, and the cleaning of rides.

Historic Grantham fair. Photo: Grantham Museum/The Public Catalogue Foundation (55398655)

Road closures

From Saturday, April 2, after the weekly Saturday market (around 4pm) in Market Place, Wide Westgate, Narrow Westgate, Conduit Lane, Union Street, Welby Street and Guildhall Street (from Greenwoods Row to Westgate only).

The road closures will be lifted at 6am on Thursday, April 7.