The mid-lent fair will begin this weekend for the first time since 2019 due to Covid restrictions.

On Sunday, the much-loved fair will be officially opened by Grantham mayor councillor Dean Ward at 2pm.

Situated in the Market Place, the fair will run until Wednesday April 6.

Fair (55398667)

More than 100 attractions and rides will be available to visitors of the fair, including all of the of usual favourites.

Also on Sunday, Grantham Civic Society will be unveiling a blue plaque to celebrate the nationally-acclaimed artist, Manuel Immanuel, who famously painted the town's fair opening in 1820, a piece of art which is now on show as part of the Lincolnshire Collection in Lincoln.

Civic Society representatives will attend the fair opening ceremony and then move to the Conduit area for the plaque unveiling.

Manuel Immanuel's painting of Grantham Market Place in 1820 (28357693)

South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for culture and visitor economy Rosemary Trollope-Bellew (Con) said: “It will be great to see the fun and vitality of the fairs back in our towns after such a long period of enforced lockdown.

“The mid-lent fairs are a colourful part of our tradition and it’s good to know that we can once again get out and enjoy street entertainment for all the family.”

As a result of the fair, there will be some road closures in the town.

From Saturday, April 2, after the weekly Saturday market (around 4pm) in Market Place, Wide Westgate, Narrow Westgate, Conduit Lane, Union Street, Welby Street and Guildhall Street (from Greenwoods Row to Westgate only) will all be closed until 6am on Thursday, April 7.

Mid-Lent Fair in Grantham (5345190)

In the wake of Grantham and Stamford's mid-lent fairs being cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions, the traditions of the fairs were remembered.

Although a Royal Charter for the fairs was granted in 1484 under the reign of King Richard III, they open with the respective town mayor reading a proclamation relating to the charter confirmed by King William IV, the monarch from 1789 to 1830, which sets out the rules governing the event and the behaviour expected of those attending.

Included in the proclamation are rules governing the sale of livestock and a command for all people at the fair to keep the peace “upon pain for every assault or affray made twenty shillings and for every bloodshed forty shillings”.

The fairs would originally have been more like a market where people traded their wares and had to “pay all such duties of toll for goods and chattels bought and sold”.