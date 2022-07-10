Then and Now: Old Midland Bank was replaced by Marks & Spencer in Grantham
In the early 1930s when the old Midland Bank was being demolished to make way for what became Marks & Spencer, there were numerous comments in the Grantham Journal, writes Ruth Crook, of Grantham Civic Society.
One man wrote: “And what is to happen to the pretty little corner of the old High-street Bank? I supposed the great mullioned window behind the fish shop will be improved away. I am quite sure that it is very short-sighted to allow the ancient feature of your town to be destroyed.
“And that suggests something else – trees. Alas for the row of huge elms that bordered that pleasant field stretching down the hill before one reaches the Cemetery. All gone! There ought at all events to be a law that whoever cuts a tree down plants two!”
Grantham Civic Trust, later Grantham Civic Society, was formed in 1960, as a direct result of the end of Vine Street being demolished. The motto of the society is ‘Preserve the good in the old and encourage the good in the new’.