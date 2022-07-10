In the early 1930s when the old Midland Bank was being demolished to make way for what became Marks & Spencer, there were numerous comments in the Grantham Journal, writes Ruth Crook, of Grantham Civic Society.

One man wrote: “And what is to happen to the pretty little corner of the old High-street Bank? I supposed the great mullioned window behind the fish shop will be improved away. I am quite sure that it is very short-sighted to allow the ancient feature of your town to be destroyed.

“And that suggests something else – trees. Alas for the row of huge elms that bordered that pleasant field stretching down the hill before one reaches the Cemetery. All gone! There ought at all events to be a law that whoever cuts a tree down plants two!”

The Midland Bank pictured when it was in High Street, Grantham. (57747730)

The High Street where the Midland Bank used to be located. (57747648)

Grantham Civic Trust, later Grantham Civic Society, was formed in 1960, as a direct result of the end of Vine Street being demolished. The motto of the society is ‘Preserve the good in the old and encourage the good in the new’.