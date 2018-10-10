A grieving daughter is still demanding answers over her father who disappeared 20 years ago last week.

Tessa Capon wonders if her father would have been found had the police conducted their inquiries better. The heartbreak of not knowing has made her complain to Lincolnshire Police already and to consider an official complaint to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

Her father, Andrew Capon (pictured), lived in Castle Bytham when he disappeared, but originally came from Grantham.

On the night of October 2, 1998, the father of one son and two daughters went clubbing in Skegness with a group of three Grantham Friends. He left his passport and wallet behind in an Ingoldmells caravan.

CCTV footage shows her father fall out with his friends inside a nightclub and then they were all thrown out.

Andrew and one friend walked off and you see the friend call at a cash point machine while Andrew carries on walking.

That is the last time he was ever seen. Police searched the seafront and lakes but there have never been sightings.

Tessa, who lives in Peterborough, was 15 at the time her father disappeared. She described her father as around 6ft2in tall, with blonde hair and several tattoos and a missing middle finger on his left hand.

Tessa claims there were 93 lines of inquiry not undertaken by the police, including a DNA test and the police not contacting a woman for 15 years, who may have been able to help. Tessa complained to Lincolnshire Police and correspondence from them admits to failings. But the force says it has ‘learnt’ from this particular case and how investigations of missing persons have improved over the past 20 years.

The mum of four launched an appeal for information prior to Christmas as Andrew’s 75-year-old mum had a dying wish for answers before it was too late. Margaret Capon died seven weeks ago. Andrew’s father died of a heart attack 11 days after Andrew mysteriously disappeared.

Tessa said: “High profile missing people cases got all the money. These other cases, like my father’s, seem to get forgotten. We don’t know whether the things they haven’t done would have made a difference. I think the police have let the family down.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire police said: "This case dates back some time, and we would advise that Tessa Capon can submit a complaint to Lincolnshire Police through our website: https://www.lincs.police.uk/contact/how-to-make-a-complaint/"

"We won’t be commenting further on this case."