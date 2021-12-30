A further milestone has been reached in the new Bingham Arena and Enterprise Centre, writes Cameron Rutherford.

Simon Robinson, leader of Rushcliffe Borough Council, laid the latest part of the carbon efficient buildings on the £16m site on Chapel Lane,

He met partners from builders Willmott Dixon, project managers Henry Riley, Bingham Town Council, Bingham Business Club and Parkwood Leisure to view the latest on the project, which will open late summer next year.

Bingham Arena and Enterprise Centre is taking shape on Chapel Lane in the town. (53740302)

The leisure centre part of the site is now ready for a carbon efficient plant to be installed early next year that will power the new leisure centre’s 25-metre six-lane swimming pool with spectator seating and teaching pool.

There will also be a fitness centre, spin and exercise studios, café and a community hall with capacity for 300 complete with stage and fully equipped kitchen.

Mr Robinson said: “It’s heartening to see a major project taking shape and on schedule for a wonderful new focal point for Bingham with leisure and office facilities the town can be proud of that have environmental priorities at heart.

“I am delighted all our partners have been so keen to join us in delivering a greener and more efficient development in line with our Carbon Clever values that will benefit Bingham and many other local communities so directly.

“It’s all about investing in new infrastructure in the right way and Bingham Arena and Enterprise Centre is a prime example of this with a strong focus on how it can be sustainable.”

The adjacent Bingham Enterprise Centre will provide 12 self-contained office lets for small and growing businesses over two floors that could create up to 90 jobs.

Bingham Arena's six lane pool and 300 spectator seating area is under construction as part of the project (53740299)

All will produce far lower levels of carbon, including 78% carbon emission reduction compared to other leisure centres in the Borough and 82% lower carbon for similar office developments.

Efficient building materials, air source heat pumps, combined heat and power technology, water efficiency measures, LED lighting and photovoltaic panels on the office roof will also feature.

The site will offer community, office and leisure development consistent with the Bingham Growth Board’s aspirations in developing the site as part of a key gateway, between the current town centre and the growth of its housing developments to the north.

Willmott Dixon has been using local supply chains and local employment wherever possible, with 74% of those employed on the site living within 20 miles and nearly 50% of the project’s spend being on local supply chains.

The Bingham Enterprise Centre will be home to 12 self-contained office lets for small and growing businessess. (53740296)

Nick Heath, director of delivery at Willmott Dixon said: “We’re delighted to have reached this significant milestone as it marks an exciting moment in the project’s timeline.

“Utilising state-of-the-art technology, we’re really pleased to be delivering a truly sustainable facility that employs our Energy Synergy service to reduce the performance gap between predicted and actual energy use — ensuring the building continues to be adaptable and eco-friendly once in use.

“By working closely with the project team and Rushcliffe Borough Council, we’ve been able to make excellent progress to reach the topping out stage.

“We’ve drawn upon our wealth of combined knowledge of the leisure sector and sustainability to deliver the scheme, and we’re very pleased with how the project is advancing.”

The project is being managed on behalf of the council by Henry Riley LLP, co-ordinating the design team, YMD Boon architects, ESP mechanical and electrical engineers and BSP civil and structural engineers.

Chris Donachie, partner at Henry Riley said: “This has been a fantastic project to be involved with and a scheme we are very proud to deliver for the community of Bingham."

The £12.9m Leisure Centre and Community Hall will be managed by the council’s existing leisure provider, Parkwood Leisure and subcontracted to Lex Leisure who have managed the council leisure centres since 2007.

The council and Toot Hill School are working together to ensure the existing leisure centre site in the town continues to provide outdoor sports facilities, including athletics track and hockey pitch, indoor sports halls and courts.