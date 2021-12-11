A military band concert has raised £6,000 for a worthy cause.

The Coldstream Guards Band performed at St Wulframs on Friday, October 22 to an audience of more than 500.

A total of £6,000 was raised from the concert for ABF The Soldier's Charity, who help anyone who has been involved in the army.

The Coldstream Guards band at the concert for The Soldiers Charity (53540906)

David Wilson Homes, currently building close to Lincolnshire at Fernwood Village, near Newark, sponsored to the event, donating £500.

The charity helps wounded soldiers adapt to life after service, assist elderly veterans with maintaining their independence, in addition to elderly care, education, employability, mental fitness, families and housing.

Jerry Steele, sponsorship member of the Lincolnshire ABF The Soldiers Charity Committee, said: "We were absolutely delighted to have David Wilson Homes as a sponsor.

The Coldstream Guards band at the concert for The Soldiers Charity (53540909)

"To have a high profile and nationally recognised company like David Wilson Homes is indeed an honour and we were thrilled that we could receive the sponsorship.

"ABF The Soldier’s Charity works tirelessly to raise money for military personnel and families who need support and David Wilson Homes has been one of the sponsors to make this possible."

John Reddington, managing director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: "We were thrilled to be able to show our support to ABF The Soldiers Charity with sponsorship of the concert.

"The work in which the charity does to help army personnel and families is admirable and we were delighted to aid them in raising money for those who can benefit from its aid."