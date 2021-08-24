A treasure trove of military magazines recovered from a council property is finally heading to heritage enthusiasts across the country.

Covid-19 delayed distribution plans after housing services staff removed thousands of magazines carefully collected over the years following the death of tenant in Great Gonerby.

Rather than scrap the piles of air and ground combat magazines and technical manuals, housing services officer Stella Darker was keen to save the collection and put them into storage.

Stella Darker and John Redford from SKDC Tenancy Services with part of the magazine collection (43253601)

Working around pandemic restrictions, volunteers helped to assess and catalogue the titles - with the first batch finally delivered.

Councillor Robert Reid, SKDC cabinet member for housing, said: “We circulated the story on social media and had interest from all over the county, including from two aviation mad boys in Northampton.

"Thanks to one of our volunteers, Bob Topliss, they now have two boxes of magazines to see them through the summer holidays.

“I am really proud that our staff respected our tenant’s painstaking collecting over some 40 years and saved this amazing record of warfare development. It’s good to know that they are going to appreciative enthusiasts.

“Our tenant was clearly fascinated with air and ground combat. His collection represents a rare record of aviation and military development and would have cost many thousands of pounds.”

RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre in Norfolk has requested part of the collection, and other magazines are heading for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance to assist with fund raising.

Titles include Air Forces Monthly, Flypast, In Combat, Air Show and World Air Power Journals.