East Midlands Ambulance Service said it expects the next two days to be "challenging" as union members take part in strike action.

Industrial action is planned to take place today and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday, February 20 and 21), with more than one union taking part.

Demand remained high for the service when staff went on strike at the beginning of the month so military personnel will provide support responding to non-emergency patients during strike action, thus protecting the limited number of ambulances available to attend to the most seriously ill people in the region.

East Midlands Ambulance Service

Ben Holdaway, director of operations at Emas, said: “We expect the industrial action period next week to be very challenging, and the implementation of military support has always been part of the NHS plans in case of increased and sustained pressure.

“At Emas, we are expecting up to 20 military colleagues to be available to us. They will not be used to respond to emergency 999 calls. Their role will be to drive vehicles in addition to the safe moving and handling of lower acuity patients and essential equipment. This will enable our emergency crews to focus on responding to life-threatening and very serious 999 calls.

“While we continue to fully respect the right of NHS staff to take lawful and peaceful action, as an ambulance service, the most important thing for us is that we are able to provide emergency care to our patients when they need it.

“It is important that the public use services wisely and make their own way to a treatment centre or hospital if safe to do so; this allows us to send our ambulances with life-saving equipment and clinicians on board to people who really need them.”

Patients who need urgent medical care in emergency and life-threatening cases should still call 999 and ambulances will still be able to respond, but this may only be where there is an immediate risk to life.

During strike days, NHS 111 call centres will also have fewer staff, with longer call response times expected across the system. Anyone with a non-urgent care need is asked to seek help from the NHS 111 online: https://111.nhs.uk/