Members of the Cranwell Military Wives Choir used their phones and laptops to record themselves singing a rendition of Dame Vera Lynn’s ‘We’ll Meet Again’.

Catherine Priestley, who has been part of the choir for six years, posted the video online last week.

She said: “It was very relevant for the VE Day weekend but also because we do miss each other and hope it’s not too long before we get to sing together again rather than virtually.”