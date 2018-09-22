A rousing military concert featuring top RAF musicians will be a glittering finale to this summer’s local RAF100 commemoration programme.

The Symphonic Brass Ensemble of the Band of the RAF College will join the Cranwell Military Wives Choir in St Wulfram’s Church on Friday November 16 for an evening of nostalgia and celebration of aviation heritage.

RAF Cranwell band musicians have shared centre stage in the nation’s RAF tribute, seen by millions of television viewers marching up The Mall in London for July’s national commemoration, and playing at the Royal Edinburgh Tattoo.

The Military Wives Choir will be singing songs from their newly released DVD ‘Remember’ - which will be on sale on the night.

All proceeds from the evening will go to RAF charities.

Tickets are now on sale for the concert, organised by South Kesteven District Council.

SKDC cabinet member for retail and visitor economy Coun Nick Robins said: “It’s an evening not to be missed.

“It’s the first time that the band and the choir have performed together in Grantham and it promises to be an amazing and emotional evening.

“It’s a great finale to round off our superb programme of events this summer.

Coun Robins added: “We should never forget the lost lives and sacrifice of so many over the last 100 years and even before 1918, with the Royal Flying Corps. This is our tribute to all those who have served.”

The RAF100 Concert will have a bar in the church.

Premium tickets to the front of the church cost £20 and regular tickets £15.

Tickets are available from Grantham Arts Centre, or via www.guildhallartscentre.co.uk, or telephone the Box Office on 01476 406158.