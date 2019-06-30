Milkshake and waffle bar to open in Grantham
A busy mum of three is preparing to open a milkshake and waffle bar in Grantham town centre to give youngsters a place to go.
Amy Dixon, 35, is aiming to open ‘Shake & Waffle’ on Finkin Street, Grantham, next month, just in time for the start of the school summer holidays.
Amy already helps run coffee shop ‘Finkins’ on Grantham High Street with her family including mum Karen Middleton who owned Cappuccinos in The George Centre until last year. The milkshake bar will be accessed from Finkins side entrance with access through the cafe as well to encourage free flow from cafe customers.
The former production engineer also owns the Brunch takeaway on Alma Park, which celebrated its first year of successful trading at the end of last year.
Amy, who lives in Loughborough, added: “I already have a milkshake trailer that I take to events and we already serve a variety of milkshakes in Finkins including Snickers, Kit Kat, mint Aero and cookies and cream, so this will be an extension to that.
“We will also serve waffles and crepes as well as vegan milkshakes using almond milk. We are also looking at offering student discounts too.
“We believe that it would be a great addition to the community to give the children somewhere to go
and hang out with their friends.
“There is nothing else like it in Grantham.”
As well as milkshakes and waffles, Amy also plans to serve food starting with paninis. She has also thought about introducing ‘sharing’ dishes to the menu which would include mini burgers, mini sausages, fries and a milkshake each.
Amy says that she takes her inspiration from her own children and Pinterest as well her mum who she calls her ‘inspiration,’ adding: “I love working with mum. We are like two peas in a pod and she has always inspired me to do what I want to do.”
Amy is looking forward to showing off her creative side with the milkshakes. She added: “I love to be inventive. One of our milkshakes will be called ‘Unicorns and Sparkles’ and is made from strawberry milkshake, sprinkles
and popping candy. I love
it.”
