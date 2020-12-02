The public are being urged to be vigilant about river pollution danger after a milky coloured substance has been spotted in the River Witham at Wyndham Park in Grantham.

Anglian Water, the Environment Agency and Lincolnshire Rivers Trust are working together with the Grantham RiverCare team in a bid to combat pollution on the River Witham in Grantham.

An intermittent, milky coloured discharge into the Witham from the culvert near the white Bridge in Wyndham Park is currently being observed.

Pollution on the River Witham in Grantham. (43375174)

If these pollution incidents continue to occur then they pose a threat to the water quality and the wildlife that lives in the river, including the rare native crayfish and brown trout.

Gail Talton at Lincolnshire Rivers Trust is urging local businesses and households to monitor what is going down their drains.

She said: “Recent pollution incidents reported by Grantham RiverCare volunteers in Wyndham Park, Grantham have highlighted the need for us to more closely monitor the waterways in Grantham, in particular the Mow Beck.

Pollution on the River Witham in Grantham. (43375160)

Because the drainage from this culvert runs underground it is hard to trace, but we are urging local business, especially those near to the Mow Beck to keep a close eye on what is going down their drains.

We are hoping that by working collaboratively, we can raise awareness and help to prevent future, potentially harmful pollution incidents”.

Pollution Watch posters are to be displayed along the Mow Beck and in the park to encourage anyone noticing signs of pollution to report it straight away, but prevention is better than cure."

As one of the tributaries of the River Witham in Grantham, the Mow Beck flows from Harlaxton, along the A607 into Grantham before discharging next to the White Bridge in Wyndham Park.

Pollution on the River Witham in Grantham. (43375167)

The majority of drains along roadside gutters, in yards and next to buildings flow directly into our streams and rivers.

Only clean rainwater should be allowed to go down these surface water drains, and businesses should be very careful about contaminated run-off and washings from entering these drains.

It is also vital that any misconnections are detected and fixed. This is where drainage from business owners or households that is believed to be entering the foul system is in fact discharging into the surface drains and ultimately the river. Such problems can occur for decades before people notice.

Any pollution in our waterways can be potentially harmful to wildlife and those people who use the rivers for recreational activities.

Pollution on the River Witham in Grantham. (43375169)

For more information, contact Anglian Water or The Environment Agency on 03708 506 506.

To report a pollution incident, call the Environment Agency’s 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 807060 or contact the Anglian Water Pollution Watch team on 0345 714 5145, message Anglian Water social media channels or report it online at anglianwater.co.uk/tell-us.