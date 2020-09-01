More pollution has been seen flowing into the River Witham at Grantham today (Tuesday).

It follows anoil slick reported on Sunday, which led to the Environment Agency (EA) placing booms in the water to prevent further spread.

This afternoon, a milky substance appears to be seeping into the river.

A milky substance seeps into the River Witham. Photo: Grantham RiverCare (41744033)

Both substances were spotted in the stretch of the river that runs through Wyndham Park by Grantham RiverCare volunteers, and both appeared to be coming from Mow Beck, a tributary of the Witham.

It was RiverCare that reported Sunday's oil slick to the EA, and this latest pollution has also been reported.

An EA spokesperson today told the Journal that the oil leak has stopped and it appears it has not affected fish or river wildlife.

The spokesperson said: "Environment Agency officers were made aware of the pollution on Mow Beck, a tributary of the River Witham, and deployed absorbent booms to soak it up.

“The pollution appears to have stopped now and our officers have not observed any impact on fish or wildlife.

“We will continue to monitor the situation. If people see any dead fish, or fish in distress on this watercourse, or any other, they can report it to our incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”

This milky substance has not yet been identified.

More as we have it.

