A Christmas mince pie bike ride will raise money for the food bank.

On Sunday, Witham Wheelers Cycle Club, based in Grantham, will be taking part in their annual Christmas mince pie ride.

Departing Grantham market Square at 9am, members will be riding out to Wymondham Windmill Tea Rooms for hot drinks and some festive snacks.

Witham Wheelers members at Wymondham Windmill Tea Rooms. (61180576)

Barry Moulder, of Witham Wheelers, said: "This year, with a cost of living crisis going on club members thought it would be a better idea to donate the money which we would normally spend in a cafe on coffee and cake to the Grantham Foodbank, a worthy local cause.

"This ride is open to all cyclists in the area, young or old.

"Alternatively if people don't fancy braving the cold they are more than welcome to make their own way there to join us at the café around 10am."