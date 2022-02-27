A Mindful Colouring Group is celebrating its fifth year of being at Grantham Library.

Abbirose Adey started the mindful group in 2017 and with the help of the other group members, the session now runs itself with new members joining all the time.

It is a drop-in session and anyone is welcome to join. All materials can be provided.

The Mindful Colouring Group, started by Abbirose Adey, second from the left, is marking its fifth anniversary at Grantham Library. (55126573)

The group meets every Tuesday from 10.30am to 11.30am. Anybody who wishes to join can simply tunr up on a Tuesday morning.

Group members celebrated the birthday with a colourful cake baked by Abbirose.